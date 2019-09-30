Pet in Need: Sherman — Miss Kitty’s
Sherman is a gorgeous orange and white tabby male, about 3 years old. He showed up in a local neighborhood. He’s a talker, enjoys head, neck and chin rubs. He doesn’t mind being picked up. He loves catnip and looking outside at the bird feeder and people walking by. Meet this sweet boy from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, during adoption hours. Come to PetSmart every weekend — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, — and meet our kittens, when available, or call Miss Kitty’s Cat House with any questions, 928-445-5411. Check out all of our cats and kittens up for adoption on Pet Finder and Facebook. Miss Kitty’s Cat House is located at 302 N. Alarcon St. in Prescott.
