Obituary: Michael Gross

Michael Gross passed away September 28th, 2019, in Dewey, Ariz., at the age of 81.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Pearl, of 52 years. Michael is lovingly remembered by his daughter Lisa; son Arthur; grandchildren Nathan, Hannah, James, Jeremy, Drew; and sister Gloria.

Visitation will be held at Sunrise Funeral Home on Tuesday October 1st, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. There will be no service.

Michael will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving Husband, Father, GrandFather and Brother, proud patriot, and U.S. Navy Veteran.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

