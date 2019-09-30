Obituary: Lawrence Eaton
Lawrence Eaton of Dewey, Ariz., passed away on September 27th, 2019, after a short cancer battle. He was 77.
Larry is survived by his fiancée, Phyllis Nichols; son Michael Eaton; sister Val Taylor; grandchildren Lea, Christopher, Shawn, Kaitlynn; and many nieces and nephews.
Larry made friends throughout the country from his years of traveling in his RV, by belonging to Gold Wing motor cycle club and by settling in Orchard Ranch Resort.
Larry was a devoted sailor. He loved the Navy, so his remains will be scattered at sea by the USN.
Information provided by survivors.
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Abandoned building catches fire near downtown Prescott
- Update: Johnson Fire tops 200 acres; evacuations lifted
- 13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: