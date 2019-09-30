Obituary: Lawrence Eaton

Lawrence Eaton of Dewey, Ariz., passed away on September 27th, 2019, after a short cancer battle. He was 77.

Larry is survived by his fiancée, Phyllis Nichols; son Michael Eaton; sister Val Taylor; grandchildren Lea, Christopher, Shawn, Kaitlynn; and many nieces and nephews.

Larry made friends throughout the country from his years of traveling in his RV, by belonging to Gold Wing motor cycle club and by settling in Orchard Ranch Resort.

Larry was a devoted sailor. He loved the Navy, so his remains will be scattered at sea by the USN.

Information provided by survivors.