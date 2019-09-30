OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 30
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
2 others cited for disorderly conduct and released

From left to right: Eric Cordova, 32, Ashley Jordan, 30, Amos Puckett, 25, and Dustin Trout, 31, were arrested Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, for aggravated assault on Prescott Police officers. Cordova and Jordan were married earlier in the day. (Prescott PD/Courtesy)

From left to right: Eric Cordova, 32, Ashley Jordan, 30, Amos Puckett, 25, and Dustin Trout, 31, were arrested Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, for aggravated assault on Prescott Police officers. Cordova and Jordan were married earlier in the day. (Prescott PD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: September 30, 2019 1:57 p.m.

Chino Valley residents Eric Cordova and Ashely Jordan, married just hours earlier, were among a group of four people arrested for aggravated assault on Prescott Police officers Saturday night.

Prescott Police responded to the 100 block of N. Montezuma Street at approximately 9:34 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, regarding a report of a disorderly female wearing a wedding dress who just attempted to assault an employee from a local business.

A short time later, officers located a female matching the description in the 100 block of N. Cortez Street, and made contact with her, as well as a group of others who appeared to be arguing.

After an officer contacted the group, Cordova, 32, became verbally aggressive and reportedly “postured as though he was going to physically assault the officer,” according to Prescott Police Department spokesperson Corey Kasun.

“The officer attempted to restrain Cordova, who began to actively resist the officer,” Kasun said. “Cordova continued to struggle with the officer, and the two fell to the ground.”

During the struggle, several other people in the group who were accompanying Cordova reportedly began to assault the officer in an apparent attempt to prevent the arrest of Cordova.

Another officer arriving on scene had to physically remove people from the initial officer, who was still attempting to gain control of Cordova.

“During this time, members of the group refused to obey verbal commands and continued to assault officers on scene,” Kasun said.

During the struggle, Jordan, 30, became involved by striking an officer in the face with her hand and shortly after, pushed another officer.

Officers later determined that Jordan was the originally reported disorderly subject.

“She was wearing a wedding dress and had apparently gotten married to Eric Cordova earlier in the day,” Kasun said.

After the arrival of several other officers, the group was under control.

Cordova and Jordan were arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Also arrested were 31-year-old Tempe resident Dustin Trout and 25-year-old Nevada resident Amos Puckett, who were charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice.

Two other men were also cited on charges of disorderly conduct, but were released from the scene.

No further details were available. Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for more.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Two arrested in fake police home invasion
PV man accused of throwing rocks at police
Prescott Valley man accused of throwing rocks at police
Two teens face multiple felony charges after alleged assaults on officers
Man faces nearly six years in prison for knife assault

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries