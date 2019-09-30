OFFERS
Mon, Sept. 30
Motorcyclist in critical condition from crash on Hwy 89A
Traffic slowed in area

Police investigate a motorcycle crash on Highway 89A while paramedics treat the seriously-injured motorcyclist midday Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (Max Efrein/Courier)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: September 30, 2019 2:48 p.m.

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 89A at Granite Dells Parkway around 1:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.

The highway was closed in both directions for about an hour and traffic was diverted via the Granite Dells Parkways overpass. The southbound lanes and one of the northbound lanes was reopened around 2:15 p.m.

Watch the Courier and dcourier.com for updates.

