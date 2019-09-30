Motorcyclist in critical condition from crash on Hwy 89A
Traffic slowed in area
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: September 30, 2019 2:48 p.m.
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 89A at Granite Dells Parkway around 1:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.
The highway was closed in both directions for about an hour and traffic was diverted via the Granite Dells Parkways overpass. The southbound lanes and one of the northbound lanes was reopened around 2:15 p.m.
Watch the Courier and dcourier.com for updates.
Most Read
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Abandoned building catches fire near downtown Prescott
- Update: Johnson Fire tops 200 acres; evacuations lifted
- 13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- Obituary: Chief Master Sgt. Mitchell P. Quinn
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: