Motorcyclist in critical condition from crash on Hwy 89A

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 89A at Granite Dells Parkway around 1:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.

The highway was closed in both directions for about an hour and traffic was diverted via the Granite Dells Parkways overpass. The southbound lanes and one of the northbound lanes was reopened around 2:15 p.m.

