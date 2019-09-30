OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 01
On the moo-ve: GPS leads German police to missing cowbell

(Ashleigh Nushawg - The real dealUploaded by tobyc75, CC BY 2.0, https://bit.ly/2nM5Bzs)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 30, 2019 11:55 p.m.

BERLIN — Two German residents got more cowbell than they expected when they picked up the clanking souvenir in neighboring Austria.

Police in the western German city of Krefeld say they tracked down the bell Wednesday thanks to the GPS device it was fitted with, two days after it was reported missing.

The bell’s owner in Bad Mitterndorf reported the loss to police on Monday after he noticed it missing from one of his cows. German police said Thursday the GPS device led them to an address in Krefeld and then to nearby Moers, where the bell was found and seized.

They said two residents at the Krefeld address, aged 23 and 24, told officers they found the bell during a hiking trip.

