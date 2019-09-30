Local Roundup: Eagles send Pioneers packing

PRESCOTT – In a little over an hour, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University dismantled the visiting Pacific Union College Pioneers in a three set sweep on Saturday. The Eagles (13-5, 5-0 Cal Pac) didn’t allow more than 10 points in any of the sets played.

It started with a bang! ERAU scored the first nine points of the match, and from there it really was not much of a contest. The team was dominant on the attack hitting at a .468 clip through the whole match. Every Eagle to get between the lines scored at least one point, which is a first for the 2019 season.

Two setters for the Eagles got into double-digit assists for the first time this season as well. Audrey Baldwin and Terra Gordon combined for 36 assists. Only Erin Clark was able to accumulate 10 or more kills as most of the team got playing time.

All but four of the Eagles tallied a block tonight as the team combined for eight on the night. Keane Farias led the match with five. ERAU also had six different players attack at .500 or better.

This was the last time the Eagles will be in Eagle Gym this month as they head out next week to take on Providence Christian College on Friday in Pasadena, Calif., at 7 p.m.

NO. 25 BOBCATS SURVIVE EAGLES IN DOUBLE OT

MERCED, Calif. – Another classic match between Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Ariz.) men’s soccer and University of California at Merced went down on Sunday. The match went into extra time like their last matchup in the California Pacific Conference championships, but ERAU (5-3-1, 1-1 Cal Pac) was on the losing side this time around.

The Eagles controlled the run of play in the first half, taking eight shots and totaling seven corners. No chances equated to goals though. The No. 25 Bobcats (7-1-1, 2-0 Cal Pac) played a physical brand of soccer in the first half fouling the Eagles on 10 different occasions. There was never a true flow to the match because of all of the fouls and it was even at the half.

There was a similar theme in the second half as the Bobcats fouled the Eagles another nine times. Both teams were able to shoot six times but only five combined made it on frame. The Eagles controlled the corner count again but nothing materialized. This forced extra time.

The shortened periods allowed the Bobcats to get their feet under them and it opened up. They were all over the Eagles forcing Michal Serdynski to save two shots. Unfortunately, for the Eagles, the Bobcats capitalized on an opportunity in the second period and ended the match.

ERAU will be back at Varsity Field next Friday at 7:30 p.m. taking on Soka University.

MAK’S LATE PENALTY GIVES EAGLES WIN OVER UCM

MERCED, Calif. – In a rematch of the 2018 California Pacific Conference Championship match on Sunday, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Ariz.) women’s soccer narrowly escaped an upset from the University of California at Merced thanks to a late Maddy Mak converted penalty.

If the match was only five minutes long the Eagles (5-3-2, 2-0 Cal Pac) would have won, because Sierra Vicente (4) and Riley Martinson connected to get the first goal at 41:46. The Eagles tested the Bobcats’ (3-3-1, 1-1 Cal Pac) Ally Lozano all day making her save 10. The momentum shifted as the half played and the UCM offense woke up. They managed to match the Eagles early pressure and scored before the halftime whistle. UCM took the only corner of the half despite the Eagles getting five shots on frame.

The first half was fast paced but the second was blazing in comparison. Each team got up at least nine shots and Caitlyn Aaron was forced to make five saves. The moment of the match came on a quick counter by the Eagles. Katy Hyde was slipped through the defense and had a one on one with Lozano who tripped up the freshman in the box, then the ref signaled for a penalty. The senior, Mak (1) stepped up and beat the diving keeper. ERAU held on for dear life and walked out 2-0 on the weekend.

The Eagles will be back in Prescott next Friday when they take on Soka University at 5 p.m.

—Information provided by the Embry-Riddle Athletics Department.