Local in Brief: YC invites community residents to try Prescott campus pool, fitness center free

“Quiet.” “Clean.” “Expert instruction.” Those are the words and phrases patrons use to describe the YC Prescott Campus Fitness Center and pool, both of which are open to the public. This fall, the college is inviting community residents to experience the difference for themselves. All first-time visitors are welcome to try the pool and Fitness Center free Oct. 1 through 7. You’ll find plenty of free parking near Building 2, and an easy walk to the first-floor doors leading to all the fitness facilities, locker rooms and friendly staff members.

Fitness Center users will find the latest workout machines, cardio equipment and free weights to ensure an excellent workout. The YC pool offers open swim hours six days a week, as well as a variety of aqua fitness classes. Daily, monthly and yearlong passes are available for both facilities.

For additional information, to purchase a pass, or to browse YC’s physical education and recreation class schedule, visit www.yc.edu/hper.

Skull Valley community cleanup set for Oct. 3-5

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Skull Valley. The cleanup will be at the Skull Valley Transfer Station, 12970 West Van Dickson Road, north of Skull Valley, on the west side of Iron Springs Road, near the railroad underpass. The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents for no charge on Oct. 3, 4 and 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Accepted items: household appliances, bagged trash, automotive batteries, unmounted tires, furniture, and yard trimmings. Items that will not be accepted: loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, Ni Cad batteries and dead animals.

Wildfires are never out of season and now is the time to create defensible space around your home. Cut away vegetation 5 to 30 feet from all structures. Remove all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground around your home. Please remember to be cautious of sparks as you are cutting and trimming. All yard trimmings will be accepted at the cleanup. This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted. For additional information, please contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Mustang-only car show set for Oct. 5

The Mustang Pony-Only Cruise Car Show is set for Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Walmart Shopping Center on Highway 69 next to In-N-Out Burger. If you can push it, pull it, trailer it or drive it, your Ford Mustang could be in this cruise. Any Mustang year, model and condition is welcome. Paint, polish are not required. No judging. Free admission to the public. Registration for Mustangs by voluntary donation to benefit Yavapai County Jeep Posse. There are prizes in a drawing. For more information, or to register a Mustang, visit ponyonlycruise.com.

2 new shows at Embry-Riddle planetarium set for Oct. 5, Oct. 12

Embry-Riddle’s Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium will bring two brand new shows to the giant dome in early October. Tickets are now on sale for National Geographic’s Living in the Age of Airplanes, a beautiful documentary narrated by Harrison Ford featuring breathtaking wide-screen views of how airplanes have changed the way we explore and view our world. This show will be playing for one day only on Saturday, Oct. 5. Planetarium staff will also have outdoor telescopes available (weather permitting) for attendees during the Oct. 5 shows.

In addition, we will be debuting our very own live production: Across the Visible Universe, which will zoom through the cosmos at speeds faster than light, offering an awe-inspiring picture of the grandiose scale of our universe and the fascinating structures that exist within it. From the surface of Earth to distant quasars, we will see it all, taking the ultimate journey through both space and time. Tickets are now available for showings on Saturday, Oct. 5, and Saturday, Oct.12. For show times, to purchase tickets, or for more information, go to: prescott.erau.edu/planetarium. For more information, call 928-777-3422.

Local dentist to give presentation on oral health Oct. 1 in Prescott

“The Secrets to Maintaining Optimal Oral Health” is a free presentation Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott. Dr. Rick Farnsworth, DDS with Dr. Jason Campbell Cosmetic & Family Dentistry, will explain preventive methods to avoid losing teeth and the options for replacing them when necessary to empower you to determine which options are right for you. He will also discuss treatment considerations and new innovations in general and implant dentistry. For more information or to RSVP, call 928-776-1208.

‘Coping With Grief During the Holidays’

“Coping With Grief During the Holidays” is a free Senior Connection presentation from noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott.

Holidays can be an extra stressful time if you’ve lost someone you love. Family and friends aren’t always sure of the right thing to say or do, and everywhere you look, other people appear to be happy and celebrating. This presentation will help by providing healthy planning and emotional support for persevering through the holiday season and beyond. Sarah Twombly and Adam Bissell with Good Samaritan Society Hospice will be the presenters.

RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us.