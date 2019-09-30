Jackson: Notes from an American soldier during World War II

The 75th anniversary of the Allied landing in Normandy on the coast of France in 1944 during World War II prompted lots of headlines this past June, and rightly so, as that massive assault paved the way for the ultimate defeat of the Nazi war machine the following year.

As an interesting sidelight of that era, I’d like to touch on a few of the “lighter side” experiences in Europe of one American soldier – Chester Floyd Gantz – whose son, Ken, is a Prescott resident who has compiled a 273-page loose-leaf book highlighted by the inclusion of 145 of the huge output of letters that his dad wrote to his wife, Frances, at their home in Indiana, from the time he was inducted into the Army to his World War II activities in England, France, Belgium and Germany.

Accompanying the prolific compilation of letters are photos, maps, newspaper articles, Allied and Axis weaponry information, Sad Sack cartoons, etc. Involved were some Andy Rooney observations along with the Audie Murphy ones, you see.

Space limitations limit the number of brief quotes focusing on bits from the war’s “lighter side” with some background on the Gantz family capping off the column.

So here goes:

• January 1943, during basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri: “The last thing we did on leaving Camp Hood (in Texas) was sweep & mop. So what do we find here? A barracks that certainly must have been used last for the livestock prize show.”

--April 1943: We are located in a spot – a beautiful spot – in Tennessee, the location of which is known only to the Army & to Life magazine.”

--July 1944 in France: “We are quite surprised and amused by the French customs here. They are very practical about relieving themselves and in the villages the boys and men just go around the corner of the building for ‘no. 1’ or in back of the barn for ‘no. 2’. It is nothing to be going down the road and see a Frenchman standing by the side of the road relieving himself. We kind of figured it out that the women go into the garden, which has a stone wall around it.”

• August 1944: “The French have much greater diversity in style of dress than the English. You see anything from shorts on young people to old-style plain black on the older women. The women like to doll up for the most part and wear all types of clothing.”

• August 1944: The French bread is brown, long and thin. It is about 2/3 as long as a baseball bat and just about the same thickness and toughness.”

• France 1944: “The Stars & Stripes stated that American women are getting riled up over all the American soldiers getting kissed by French gals. I sure hope my Honey isn’t worrying, ’cause I only got caught once and that time by a seductive little temptress about ten years old. She was after my gum and candy.”

Backgrounding a bit, my Prescott friend Ken noted that his parents toured Europe in 1978, first visiting Great Britain and Ireland, then France, with Cretteville, Normandy, being their first stop in the latter country.

There they visited the same house and barn where his dad stayed for a time after disembarking at Utah Beach on July 4, 1944.

“He enjoyed visiting with a lady and her daughter at that house,” Ken related, while noting that “I’m not sure, but the lady may have been one of the young girls present when Dad was there.”

They went on to Germany, Ken said, and visited the medieval town of Rothenberg. But “unfortunately, it was there that my father had a heart attack while he was sleeping and died on what would have been his 66th birthday. My mother died about 12 years ago at the age of 91,” he added, and she never remarried.

Some 41 years have lapsed since the death of his father, but an intriguing legacy focusing on his World War II service lives on, thanks to his son Ken’s thoughtful compiling of many of the letters that he forwarded to his wife Frances back in the 1940s.

