Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 30
Gaelic supergroup returns to Prescott Oct. 3

The Gaelic supergroup DAIMH is returning to the Prescott Celtic Concert Series after two years. (Courtesy/DAIMH)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: September 30, 2019 9:19 p.m.

The Gaelic supergroup DAIMH (pronounced “dive”) are returning to Prescott after a two year absence for a performance in the Prescott Celtic Concert Series.

“They’re an excellent band,” said Celtic Concert Series Director Dave McNabb. “Five piece band from the Western Highlands and they got a really good female singer.”

The singer McNabb referred to is Ellen MacDonald who studied at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, Scotland’s only dedicated Gaelic language college, according to the band’s website. She was born and raised in Inverness and has strong maternal ties to the language and songs of North Uist and Scalpay. The band also includes native Gaelic speaker Angus MacKenzie on pipes and whistle, Gab McVarish on fiddle, Murdo Cameron on mandola, accordion and mandolin and Ross Martin on guitar.

The Thursday, Oct. 3, show is at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. General admission is $30 or $50 for two, $15 for college students and free for ages 19 and younger.

The band, which gets its name from the Gaelic word for “kinship” have taken their contemporary take of Highland and Gaelic music to more than 20 countries. They won the “Eiserner Eversteiner” European Folk Music Award in 2014 at the 23rd German Folkherbst competition, were named Best Folk Band in Europe at the 2015 Folkherbst Competition and Folk Band of the Year for the 2015 Scots Trad Music Awards.

Their seventh and latest album, “The Rough Bounds,” was released in May of 2018, 20 years after the band’s first ever concert. It presents a mix of seldom-heard songs passed down from family, ballads and traditional songs known as Puirt à beul covering DAIMH’s usual themes of drinking, fighting, heartbreak and heading off to sea never to be seen again.

“They’re really tight,” McNabb said, “It’s so great, the Scottish music performed by the top people of Scotland.”

The show’s opening act is Mike Lewis along with a Scottish quiz, Scottish humor and door prizes. For more information about the show, call McNabb at 928-771-1218. For more information about the band, visit www.daimh.net.

