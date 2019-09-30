OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 30
County board to discuss new justice center at Oct. 2 meeting
Supervisors also to hear update on Gurley Street parking deck

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will hear an update on the project schedule for the new Criminal Justice Facility Project at its regular board meeting 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Yavapai County Administration Building, 1015 Fair St. (Cindy Barks/Courier, file)

By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: September 30, 2019 9:08 p.m.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will hear an update on the project schedule for the new Criminal Justice Facility Project at its regular board meeting 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Yavapai County Administration Building, 1015 Fair St.

The update includes a 90-day glimpse into the project and major milestones, said Kenny VanKeuren, director of the county’s Facilities Department.

In addition, the supervisors will hear a discussion on the new parking deck project behind the east Gurley Street administration building that will include schedules on the design phase as well as the construction phase.

The board meeting will begin with a presentation to Richard Martom recognizing his 13 years’ service on the Merit System Commission, and a proclamation declaring October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The 33 items on the consent agenda, usually approved in one motion with no discussion, include approval of the Workforce Development Board budget and policy manual; donation of six special-needs car seats, valued at $900 each, to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, received by Community Health Services as a donation but with no clients in need of them; a $43,920 contract with Roughrider Concrete, LLC for concrete replacement at the Yavapai County Courthouse; the purchase of 100 or more grader blades using Highway User Revenue Funds; and the purchase of four Caterpillar graders, one loader and one road broom for $1.3 million with a savings of $183,688.

Four items will be discussed during executive session at which the public is not allowed. These include performance appraisals of several department directors, legal advice on the lease of county property located next to the Arizona Downs complex, a lease with Sedona Oak Creek Airport Authority and merit increases for appointed directors. The board may reconvene in open session to vote on any of those items.

The regular Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled in the Verde Valley has been changed to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the county building located at 10 S. 6th St. in Cottonwood.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

Contact
