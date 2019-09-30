OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 01
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Albino hedgehog rescued in Southern California

This Sept. 13, 2019 photo provided by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services shows Nic, a rare albino hedgehog found in a Southern California backyard. Spokesman John Welsh says the hedgehog was turned over on Wednesday to a rescue organization that has a special permit to care for exotic animals. (Riverside County Department of Animal Services via AP)

This Sept. 13, 2019 photo provided by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services shows Nic, a rare albino hedgehog found in a Southern California backyard. Spokesman John Welsh says the hedgehog was turned over on Wednesday to a rescue organization that has a special permit to care for exotic animals. (Riverside County Department of Animal Services via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 30, 2019 11:55 p.m.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Nic, a rare albino hedgehog found in a Southern California backyard, has found a home.

Riverside County Department of Animal Services officers found the furry little critter on Sept. 13 and took it into their care.

Hedgehogs are illegal in California so Nic stayed with the county until this week.

Spokesman John Welsh says the hedgehog was turned over on Wednesday to a rescue organization, MeoowzResQ, which has a special permit to care for exotic animals.

photo

This Sept. 13, 2019 photo provided by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services shows Nic, a rare albino hedgehog found in a Southern California backyard. Animal Service officers found Nic on Sept. 13 and took it into their care. Spokesman John Welsh says the hedgehog was turned over on Wednesday to a rescue organization that has a special permit to care for exotic animals. (Riverside County Department of Animal Services via AP)

