2019 Gala Pre-Tour Reception supports local artists, Oct. 2
The 2019 Gala Pre-Tour Reception will be held at the Elks Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., 3rd floor, crystal hall and sundance rooms in Prescott from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Come and meet the artists, view their work, ask how they create and enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, music and tastings of local wines, mead and beer while you plan which tour studios you'll want to visit during the upcoming Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour.
Throughout the evening tour artists will also be raffling artwork. Proceeds from ticket sales will be used to fund next year’s tour and art programs for children in the quad-city area.
This is a free event. For more information, visit prescottstudiotour.com.
