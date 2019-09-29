What are Prescott residents breathing? Air quality altered by smoke, cities to the west

One might think, as we head into colder weather and the wood fireplaces and stoves begin to heat homes, Prescott would suffer poor air quality, maybe like that brown haze sometimes visible in Phoenix. Air quality is based on ozone and particulate levels, two separate matters.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) tracks the city’s ozone levels with a monitor on Prescott Parkway. The Prescott National Forest looks at the particulate levels when it conducts prescribed burns, and sometimes issues warnings on air quality. The federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sets standards on what is healthy or not.

PARTICULATES

The smoky haze occurring from wood smoke is derived from particulate matter, which is a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air.

Some particles, such as dust, dirt, soot or smoke, are large or dark enough to be seen with the naked eye.

Others are so small they can only be detected using an electron microscope, the EPA website reports. Large or small, they can affect one’s health by entering the lungs.

High particulate matter is caused by such things as motor vehicles, dust or wood smoke.

Leslie Horton, director of Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS), will send out media releases when there is worsened air quality in Yavapai County, primarily due to smoke from a wildfire. These news releases may state “As long as you can still see things that are 5 to 10 miles away, you can be reasonably sure you won’t have a medical emergency caused by smoke inhalation. Conditions are being monitored and communities will be alerted as needed. If you start to feel sick or faint, contact your doctor immediately.”

The county health department lists symptoms related to exposure to smoke from wildfires as eye, nose, mouth and/or throat irritation; coughing; trouble breathing; tightness of the chest; and/or the onset of symptoms related to pre-existing respiratory ailments like asthma or emphysema.

They recommend temporarily locating to another area, staying indoors with doors and windows closed, runing the air conditioning or the fan feature on the heating system with the heat turned off, installing a filtration system, and reducing physical activity.

Erin Jordan, public information officer for ADEQ, said Yavapai County is considered a non-attainment area, and the department does not monitor particulates.

“In the winter, the haze comes from an inversion in the atmosphere. The smoke would build up,” Jordan said, “but may not trigger a health watch. We try to keep an eye on it and get it out on social media.”

Wildfires are a big thing, she added, and ADEQ has mobile, portable monitors around the state to monitor fire impact, as does the forest service. “We watch how the smoke builds up overnight and burns out during the day.”

EPA recommends several ways to reduce particulates: stabilize loose soils, slow down on dirt roads, carpool and use public transit

OZONE

Ozone, a gas composed of three atoms of oxygen (O3), can be good or bad, depending on where it is found. In the Earth’s upper atmosphere, it is good to have because it forms a protective layer shielding us from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays, the EPA website states. “Ozone at ground level is a harmful air pollutant, because of its effects on people and the environment, and it is the main ingredient in ‘smog.’”

EPA monitors Phoenix and Maricopa County with hourly forecasts, but not Prescott. Phoenix’s poor air quality is exceeded only by Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Atlanta, according to a recent report by the Environment Arizona Research and Policy Center, which uses EPA data measuring ozone and particulate levels.

The cause of high ozone levels is due to motor vehicles, chemical plants, refineries, factories and other industrial sources.

Prescott rarely has days when ozone levels exceed 100, unhealthy for sensitive groups, and those days appear to take place in April. There have been no exceedances this year to date. In 2018, one exceedance occurred —April 18. There were five in 2017, all in April. None occurred in 2016 or 2015.

Ozone can travel long distances by wind, so even rural areas can experience high ozone levels, EPA reports.

“The ozone exceedances were likely due to ozone transports from California into Arizona and/or from stratospheric intrusion,” Jordan said. “Transport of ozone into Arizona is possible ahead of a spring cold front, which can increase winds from west to east across the region and blowing ozone into our state from California.”

EPA reports that people most at risk from breathing air containing ozone include people with asthma, children, older adults and people who are active outdoors, especially outdoor workers.

It recommends reducing ozone by curtailing daytime driving, and refueling cars and using gasoline-powered equipment as late in the day as possible.

