Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Sept. 29
Vote for best film and best actor awards at Manhattan Short Film Festival, Oct. 1

Film lovers worldwide unite to view and judge the work of the next generation of filmmakers from around the world when the 22nd Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Oct. 1. (Yavapai College Performing Arts Center)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 29, 2019 5 a.m.

Film lovers worldwide unite to view and judge the work of the next generation of filmmakers from around the world when the 22nd Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Manhattan Short is the only film festival of its kind. The final ten selections screen simultaneously across the world during a one-week period. Manhattan Short attendees vote for best film and best actor awards at each participating venue. By virtue of their selection by Manhattan Short, each short film is automatically Oscar-qualified. The final ten Manhattan Short finalists hail from seven countries with films from France, Iran, Canada, Finland and Germany alongside two films from the U.S.A. and a record three from the United Kingdom.

Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 for students. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit ycpac.com/Online/seatSelect.asp.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

