Vote for best film and best actor awards at Manhattan Short Film Festival, Oct. 1
Film lovers worldwide unite to view and judge the work of the next generation of filmmakers from around the world when the 22nd Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Manhattan Short is the only film festival of its kind. The final ten selections screen simultaneously across the world during a one-week period. Manhattan Short attendees vote for best film and best actor awards at each participating venue. By virtue of their selection by Manhattan Short, each short film is automatically Oscar-qualified. The final ten Manhattan Short finalists hail from seven countries with films from France, Iran, Canada, Finland and Germany alongside two films from the U.S.A. and a record three from the United Kingdom.
Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 for students. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit ycpac.com/Online/seatSelect.asp.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Abandoned building catches fire near downtown Prescott
- Update: Johnson Fire tops 200 acres; evacuations lifted
- 13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Obituary: Chief Master Sgt. Mitchell P. Quinn
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: