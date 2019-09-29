United Way seeks to raise $280K in 2019 campaign to support area nonprofit programs

More than 150 United Way of Yavapai County partners were invited downtown Thursday night for some high-rolling, casino-style fun as the nonprofit, fundraising agency kicked off its annual campaign.

All smiles despite the rainy weather that moved the casino, silent auction and live entertainment from the outdoor Holiday Courtyard indoors, Executive Director Annette Olson mingled with area business and nonprofit leaders, board members and volunteers eager to help the organization garner at least $280,000 this year.

Those dollars will be distributed to some 25 nonprofit charity programs focused on enhancing the health, education and financial security of the community. The United Way last year invested $250,000 in 24 such programs. Leaders are now accepting applications for a new round of grants to be distributed in November. The agency last year provided three $15,000 social enterprise grants to nonprofit agencies committed to workforce development- style projects.

This year, Olson said the agency hopes to have some new social enterprise requests. Additional dollars beyond the campaign goal will then be available to assist with those grants.

Each campaign season, Olson said, she is inspired by the various projects vetted by a team of 12 community members that all aim to make “dynamic” strides to meet evolving community needs.

“We always want to give to innovative programs that fill the gaps in services and are sustainable,” Olson said. “We always want to be helping people get employment, helping kids graduate to the next grade and supporting and keeping seniors safe at home and offering them available services.”

United Way Board member James Elphick said he is a supporter because he appreciates how the agency leverages dollars to inspire the community to answer the needs of its neighbors.

“I want to be part of something that makes a difference where I live,” Elphick said.

Beyond raising money, Olson said the United Way is all about accountability for those dollars.

“We make sure there are measurable outcomes for their donations, and we vet all the organizations and programs,” she noted.

One of the larger projects the United Way is now backing is one that partners with the Bagdad Mine and school district — the agency has applied for a $300,000 grant to help renovate an empty building donated by Freeport-McMoran into a coffeehouse operation. The coffeehouse venture would provide workforce training for teens and young adults while at the same time providing a community gathering place complete with “Wi-Fi, good food and beverages,” said Kate O’Connor Masse, an AmeriCorps Vista member who will be helping head up the project.

“Our goal is to give kids paid work experience and workforce skills for the next thing they do,” said Masse, who expects those hired will be offered workshops on such things as resume building and interviewing techniques.

The timetable to open will depend on grant funds, Masse said. Once those are secured, and construction can begin and equipment is purchased, the coffeehouse should then follow within six months, she said. This would not be a competitor to any other business, but would emulate what The Launch Pad Teen Center in Prescott is planning to offer when it completes renovations on a new downtown facility.

“I’m thrilled,” Masse concluded.

