Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Sept. 29
Weather  61.0
Superintendent's Report: Achieve 60 AZ has ambitious goals

Daniel Streeter, Superintendent of Humboldt Unified Schools. (HUSD/Courtesy)

Daniel Streeter, Superintendent of Humboldt Unified Schools. (HUSD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Daniel Streeter
Originally Published: September 29, 2019 8:44 p.m.

The exchange between Alice and the Cheshire Cat in Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland sums up Arizona’s K-12 education policy for the past several years, “If you don’t know where you are going any road can take you there.”

We have seen this theme played out through the constant changes in our accountability systems and state testing protocols. Perhaps it is this scattered approach to education policy that has made K-12 education such a divisive topic throughout our state. I know that every stakeholder group would agree that a successful education system is critical to our state’s economic vitality. How we achieve this appears to be the constant question.

That is, until now. The work of Achieve 60 AZ has presented a specific goal. Achieve 60 AZ outlined a goal stating that 60% of the adults between the ages of 25 to 64 in Arizona will hold a postsecondary credential or degree by the year 2030. This is an ambitious goal, but a critical goal nonetheless. Economists have stated that this attainment goal would produce $3.5 billion in personal income and tax revenue that would be pumped into our state.1 Today, Arizona sits at an attainment rate of 49.8%.2 How much easier would conversations about education funding and critical transportation infrastructure be with this additional revenue?

Expect More Arizona’s Education Progress Meter is a concept that has been drawing increased interest from around the state. The tool measures our progress being made along the PK-20 continuum. This is a part of the Achieve 60 AZ community-based alliance of over 100 member organizations and 40 municipalities, including many right here in Yavapai County, that have made the postsecondary attainment goal their own. No longer can we say that we do not have any specific goals. The Progress Meter outlines the key metrics that will lead to this attainment goal. These metrics include:

-Quality Early Childhood Learning

-Third Grade Reading

-Eighth Grade Math

-High School Graduation Rate

-Opportunity Youth

-Post High School Enrollment

-Attainment

We know that the United States needs to remain competitive on the global stage and we know that Arizona needs to compete with the likes of Denver, Salt Lake City and other regional competitors. For Yavapai County, we need to be competitive at the state level. The Progress Meter is a tool to measure our growth and outline our path to success. As a superintendent in Yavapai County, I see this as a road map to our own community’s economic prosperity. I know that our district, and others around the county, are looking at these metrics and responding to this attainment goal. 

At a statewide level, we have already seen the early returns of this work. We have seen a commitment to improving school safety, we saw the 20 X 2020 increase teacher salaries, we have suicide prevention programs in place, and the 2016 Prop. 123 funding back into our schools. Unfortunately, these early initiatives come with a shelf-life. With a common goal for Ariziona, we have an opportunity to start looking at long-term solutions. This is both in funding and programming. We need to look beyond shelf-lives as our population and our future does not come with a shelf-life.

I believe in education, I believe in Arizona, and I believe in these goals. I am hopeful that we have a clear direction that will allow us to build off of our successes and early returns and start looking for a long-term commitment in education and workforce alignment that will set up our community for a thriving economy for future generations.

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District

