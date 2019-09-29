Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbors Survivors’ meeting set for Oct. 2

Arizona Chapter 1 of the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors will hold its monthly meeting at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Golden Corral, Highway 69, Prescott. There will be a reading presentation by Charles Walker entitled “Decommissioning Speech of the USS Gary.” This was the speech given by Judge Wm. Albrecht (Ret.) at the decommissioning of the USS Gary. Membership in the National Association is open to those who have an interest in preserving the memory of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Phone 928-708-0843 for additional information.