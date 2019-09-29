PUSD board to discuss AZMerit scores at Oct. 1 meeting
On the agenda for the Prescott Unified School District Governing Board on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the district board room at Washington School on East Gurley Street will be a presentation on the AZMerit scores.
The meeting, open to the public ,begins at 5 p.m.
The state Department of Education has yet to publicly release scores from all districts and charter schools across the state, however, individual schools and districts have been provided the results.
Assistant Schools Superintendent Mardi Read will be giving a presentation related to the scores from last spring’s test.
The board will also be having a public hearing related to an update on the district’s $15 million dollar bond and $6 million override. This progress update will offer information on how much of the bond funds have been spent, with a listing of the capital items that have been purchased. To date, the bond has been used for everything from buses and roof repairs to energy upgrades and a new high school track. The override dollars were all used to enhance faculty and staff pay hikes so as to remain competitive in the region.
The board will also be discussing its own evaluation along with other items, including field trips.
A special study and voting session will also be scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 15.
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Abandoned building catches fire near downtown Prescott
- Update: Johnson Fire tops 200 acres; evacuations lifted
- 13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- Obituary: Chief Master Sgt. Mitchell P. Quinn
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: