Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 30
PUSD board to discuss AZMerit scores at Oct. 1 meeting

Prescott Unified School District's Washington School

Prescott Unified School District's Washington School

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: September 29, 2019 10:50 p.m.

On the agenda for the Prescott Unified School District Governing Board on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the district board room at Washington School on East Gurley Street will be a presentation on the AZMerit scores.

The meeting, open to the public ,begins at 5 p.m.

The state Department of Education has yet to publicly release scores from all districts and charter schools across the state, however, individual schools and districts have been provided the results.

Assistant Schools Superintendent Mardi Read will be giving a presentation related to the scores from last spring’s test.

The board will also be having a public hearing related to an update on the district’s $15 million dollar bond and $6 million override. This progress update will offer information on how much of the bond funds have been spent, with a listing of the capital items that have been purchased. To date, the bond has been used for everything from buses and roof repairs to energy upgrades and a new high school track. The override dollars were all used to enhance faculty and staff pay hikes so as to remain competitive in the region.

The board will also be discussing its own evaluation along with other items, including field trips.

A special study and voting session will also be scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 15.

