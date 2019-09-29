OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Sept. 29
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott High School starts ‘Badger Cuisine’ café class

The Badger Cuisine cafe at Prescott High School is run by the Special Education Severe and Profound class along with peer mentors. (PUSD/Courtesy)

The Badger Cuisine cafe at Prescott High School is run by the Special Education Severe and Profound class along with peer mentors. (PUSD/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 29, 2019 8:52 p.m.

Mrs. Deanna Costanios, teaches the Special Education Severe and Profound class at Prescott High School and started a new program with students this year, a classroom cafe. 

The cafe is run by her students along with their peer mentors. 

This ‘full service’ cafe opens once a month, offering lunch to PHS faculty and staff. PHS employees can have lunch takeout or delivery or they can make a reservation and have lunch in classroom and dine and visit with each other.

photo

Deanna Costanios, who teaches the Special Education Severe and Profound Class at Prescott High School, displays some Badger Cuisine. (PUSD/Courtesy)

The students welcome each guest and check names off the guest list, then invite guests to serve themselves from a thoughtful menu that includes drinks, a main course and desserts. The tables are set up and decorated with badger blue table clothes, and hand decorated centerpieces. 

Helping the cafe move along smoothly are the student peer tutors. Students can take this elective and become a peer tutor for this class, and Mrs. Costanios is happy to have some of the same students sign up year after year. She also said that many of the students who serve as peer tutors in her class, go on to study and pursue a career in Education. 

This class is always focused on necessary academics as well as independent life skills. This project allows students to practice social skills, cooking, cleaning, planning, goal setting and so much more! More then 25 PHS staff members had lunch at the Badger Cuisine Cafe this month, either delivered to their desks, ordered take-out or came in the classroom to dine-in. 

Mrs. Costanios hopes that one day a month PHS employees won’t have to think about what they are doing for lunch, and look forward to the special lunch served by her students at The Badger Cuisine Cafe. 

Information provided by the Prescott Unified School District.

photo

The tables in the Badger Cuisine cafe are set up and decorated in badger blue table cloths and hand-decorated centerpieces.(PUSD/Courtesy)

