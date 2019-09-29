Letter: Disappointment

Editor:

I have read the Courier for many years, including “The readers always write…”.

It is with great disappointment that I watch this newspaper joining the ranks of the national news media in advancing divisiveness in our nation, and now in our community.

To print letters in your column that respond to specifically named persons and include name calling and derogatory language falls dangerously short of ethical journalism.

Please continue to print letters representing opposing views. Stop printing letters of personal attack. Hold yourself to a higher standard.

Karen A. Stevens

Prescott