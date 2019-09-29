OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Sept. 29
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: The Deep State

Originally Published: September 29, 2019 9:09 p.m.

Editor:

It is quite ironic that Trump refers to anyone in government who is against him as the Deep State. Recently he has inferred that the whistleblower and anyone in the administration who spoke to him/her is a traitor and/or spy. Trump even made a reference about how we used to deal with spies and traitors in the past.

The whistleblower, in fact, is a true American patriot who not only followed his conscience but obeyed the law. He felt a legal and moral obligation to point out possible criminal behavior on the part of our highest elected official and perhaps some of his appointees. Yes, he is a patriot who puts American democracy ahead of any elected official.

In truth, Trump represents the “Deep State”. He has been building it since his election, placing “yes men” and cronies into positions that are not qualified to be in. All of Trump’s appointees have one common major “virtue”… and that is “loyalty.”

The problem lies in that “loyalty is not a stand-alone virtue”. It is only a virtue when tied with virtues such as truthfulness, ethics, and morality in general.

Respecting the law, wanting our administration to do the same, and loving American Democracy does not make one a member of the so-called Deep State ... Just as my dislike of President Trump does not make me a Democrat.

The Trump administration is the Deep State. President Trump has enough trouble speaking the English language, however if he mastered French he could rightly proclaim “Le Deep State, c’est moi!”

Patrick Leyden

Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case
Letter: Not bound by loyalty
US imposing new Russia sanctions over fatal chemical attack
Whistleblower complaint takeaways: More than a phone call
Cantlon: We must be able to treat each other with civility

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries