Letter: The Deep State

Editor:

It is quite ironic that Trump refers to anyone in government who is against him as the Deep State. Recently he has inferred that the whistleblower and anyone in the administration who spoke to him/her is a traitor and/or spy. Trump even made a reference about how we used to deal with spies and traitors in the past.

The whistleblower, in fact, is a true American patriot who not only followed his conscience but obeyed the law. He felt a legal and moral obligation to point out possible criminal behavior on the part of our highest elected official and perhaps some of his appointees. Yes, he is a patriot who puts American democracy ahead of any elected official.

In truth, Trump represents the “Deep State”. He has been building it since his election, placing “yes men” and cronies into positions that are not qualified to be in. All of Trump’s appointees have one common major “virtue”… and that is “loyalty.”

The problem lies in that “loyalty is not a stand-alone virtue”. It is only a virtue when tied with virtues such as truthfulness, ethics, and morality in general.

Respecting the law, wanting our administration to do the same, and loving American Democracy does not make one a member of the so-called Deep State ... Just as my dislike of President Trump does not make me a Democrat.

The Trump administration is the Deep State. President Trump has enough trouble speaking the English language, however if he mastered French he could rightly proclaim “Le Deep State, c’est moi!”

Patrick Leyden

Prescott