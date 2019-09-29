OFFERS
Letter: Constitutional crisis

Originally Published: September 29, 2019 9:13 p.m.

Editor:

I had high hopes for Mr. Trump during his campaign. I watched as political appointees became Agency Directors and Cabinet Post Heads; then left almost as quickly as they had been appointed.

I have watched as Government Agencies have become horribly distorted, State’s rights to manage their own air quality be threatened, and Freedom of Speech has become the freedom to act irresponsibly and with violence.

I have watched as our political leaders have told us that what we see and hear isn’t real but what they tell us is “the truth.” I have watched integrity fall and “the big lie” become the biggest daily part of our government.

Now, we have an impeachment inquiry and it looks like a Constitutional crisis is upon us. In experiencing this part of American History, I urge everyone, politicians and constituents alike, to follow, judge, and vote on the facts, and only the facts. Act responsibly and honestly; don’t let ourselves be distracted by smoke and mirrors. Stick to the facts and make no excuses because this is a turning point in our democracy.

Richard Slatin

Prescott Valley

