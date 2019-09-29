Letter: Constitutional crisis
Editor:
I had high hopes for Mr. Trump during his campaign. I watched as political appointees became Agency Directors and Cabinet Post Heads; then left almost as quickly as they had been appointed.
I have watched as Government Agencies have become horribly distorted, State’s rights to manage their own air quality be threatened, and Freedom of Speech has become the freedom to act irresponsibly and with violence.
I have watched as our political leaders have told us that what we see and hear isn’t real but what they tell us is “the truth.” I have watched integrity fall and “the big lie” become the biggest daily part of our government.
Now, we have an impeachment inquiry and it looks like a Constitutional crisis is upon us. In experiencing this part of American History, I urge everyone, politicians and constituents alike, to follow, judge, and vote on the facts, and only the facts. Act responsibly and honestly; don’t let ourselves be distracted by smoke and mirrors. Stick to the facts and make no excuses because this is a turning point in our democracy.
Richard Slatin
Prescott Valley
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Abandoned building catches fire near downtown Prescott
- Update: Johnson Fire tops 200 acres; evacuations lifted
- 13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- Obituary: Chief Master Sgt. Mitchell P. Quinn
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: