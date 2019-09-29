Join the Prescott Valley Police Dept. for Coffee with a Cop, Oct. 1
The Prescott Valley Police Department invites the community to Coffee With a Cop at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St., Suite C in Prescott Valley from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Coffee with a Cop is a monthly opportunity for town residents to interact with police officers in a casual, non-threatening and friendly environment. Stop by to speak with officers and other members of the local law enforcement team. Domestic Violence Awareness Month purple ribbons will also be available to help bring awareness throughout October.
Coffee is free. For more information visit the Prescott Valley Police Department's Facebook page or call 928-772-9267.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
