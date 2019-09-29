Heritage students honored with SWAG awards

Students at Heritage Middle School were honored recently at the school’s third annual SWAG Awards Assembly.

SWAG, an acronym standing for Students with Aspiring Goals, recognizes students who scored proficient and/or highly proficient on Arizona’s state assessment--AZMerit.

“The AZMerit is a difficult test, and while we are very proud of all of our students and how hard they worked on the test, we felt it was especially important to recognize those students who worked diligently all year and performed exceedingly well on the test,” Principal Julie Bryce said.

Each year students earn a different colored shirt to represent the students’ success. The 2018-2019 shirt was white while the past two years have been blue and orange. Students have been challenged to earn each of the colors during their time at Heritage Middle School.

Harley Whitley, an eighth grade student, stated, “Earning all three shirts is the biggest accomplishment I’ve ever had in my life next to the Million Word Challenge. I feel good about earning one color for each year I’ve been here.”

Information provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.