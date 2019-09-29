Gameday Preview: Seahawks-Cardinals

Seahawks-Cardinals Preview Capsule

SEATTLE (2-1) at ARIZONA (0-2-1)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE — Seattle by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Seattle 1-2, Arizona 2-1

SERIES RECORD — Seahawks lead 20-19-1

LAST MEETING — Seahawks beat Cardinals 27-24, Dec. 30, 2018

LAST WEEK — Seahawks lost to Saints 33-27; Cardinals lost to Panthers 38-20

AP PRO32 RANKING — Seahawks No. 10, Cardinals No. 28.

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (15), PASS (10).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (4), PASS (16).

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (26), PASS (15).

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (30), PASS (T24).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Seattle hasn't lost at Arizona since 2012. Seahawks are 5-0-1 at State Farm Stadium since, with tie in 2016. ... In 17 years as division rivals, Seattle and Arizona have split season series nine times, including five of last eight seasons. ... Seahawks trying for 2-0 road start for seventh time in team history and first since 2013, when team won Super Bowl. ... Seattle is 29-19-1 in last 49 road games. ... Seattle QB Russell Wilson has started 115 straight games, fourth-longest active streak for QB behind Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford. ... Seattle WR Tyler Lockett had career highs of 11 catches, 154 yards vs. New Orleans last weekend. ... Arizona LB Jordan Hicks is second in NFL with 35 tackles. Seattle LB Bobby Wagner is third with 33. ... Arizona LB Chandler Jones has at least one sack in seven straight games vs. Seahawks. ... Arizona RB David Johnson has scored TD in all three games this year. ... Arizona WR Larry Fitzgerald needs five catches to pass Tony Gonzalez for second on NFL's all-time receptions list. Fitzgerald has caught 1,325 passes in 16-year career. ... Former QB Carson Palmer to become 18th member of Cardinals Ring of Honor on Sunday. Had 38-21-1 record as team's starting QB. ... Arizona QB Kyler Murray's 69 yards rushing vs. Carolina were fifth most for QB in franchise history. ... Arizona's 12 rookies on roster are tops in NFL. Minnesota and Oakland have 11. ... Fantasy tip: Seahawks' defense might seem like strange play on road, but there's potential for big points. Murray's been sacked 16 times, second highest in league. Cardinals' offense ranks 25th in total yards.