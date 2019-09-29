Ex-Arizona DPS trooper arrested, accused of money laundering
PHOENIX — The FBI has arrested a former Arizona Department of Public Safety employee on suspicion of money laundering and falsifying government documents.
DPS officials say Rene Algara was fired prior to his arrest Saturday.
Algara had worked for the DPS since February 2016 and was assigned to the Highway Patrol Division in Cochise County.
Authorities say Algara was arrested on 21 felony charges related to money laundering and five felony charges related to falsifying government documents.
The FBI says its investigation of Algara remains active.
It was unclear Sunday if Algara has a lawyer yet for his case.
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Abandoned building catches fire near downtown Prescott
- Update: Johnson Fire tops 200 acres; evacuations lifted
- 13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- Obituary: Chief Master Sgt. Mitchell P. Quinn
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: