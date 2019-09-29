OFFERS
Sept. 29
Ex-Arizona DPS trooper arrested, accused of money laundering

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 29, 2019 2:24 p.m.

PHOENIX — The FBI has arrested a former Arizona Department of Public Safety employee on suspicion of money laundering and falsifying government documents.

DPS officials say Rene Algara was fired prior to his arrest Saturday.

Algara had worked for the DPS since February 2016 and was assigned to the Highway Patrol Division in Cochise County.

Authorities say Algara was arrested on 21 felony charges related to money laundering and five felony charges related to falsifying government documents.

The FBI says its investigation of Algara remains active.

It was unclear Sunday if Algara has a lawyer yet for his case.

