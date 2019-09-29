OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Sept. 29
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Embry-Riddle, City of Prescott hosting ‘Wings Out West’ airshow Oct. 5

Planes in the air from a previous “Wings Out West” airshow in Prescott. For the third straight year, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and the City of Prescott will co-host the Wings Out West Airshow, featuring an aerial demonstration, a variety of static military and civilian aircraft displays and an aeronautical tech fair at Prescott Regional Airport, Ernest A. Love Field at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. (ERAU/Courtesy)

Planes in the air from a previous “Wings Out West” airshow in Prescott. For the third straight year, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and the City of Prescott will co-host the Wings Out West Airshow, featuring an aerial demonstration, a variety of static military and civilian aircraft displays and an aeronautical tech fair at Prescott Regional Airport, Ernest A. Love Field at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. (ERAU/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 29, 2019 9:59 p.m.

For the third straight year, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and the City of Prescott will co-host the Wings Out West Airshow, featuring an aerial demonstration, a variety of static military and civilian aircraft displays and an aeronautical tech fair at Prescott Regional Airport, Ernest A. Love Field at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

A variety of food vendors and concessions will also be on site.

Headlining this year’s show for the third consecutive year is Embry-Riddle airshow pilot Matt Chapman.

This will be the final performance for Chapman in Prescott, who will retire at the conclusion of the 2019 airshow season. Attendees will enjoy additional performances from Bill Stein, Rob Holland, Kent Pietsch, Cindy Irish, Vampire Airshows, The Liberty Jump Team and Embry-Riddle’s own 12-time national champion Golden Eagles Flight Team.

A B-17, B-25 and C-47 aircraft from the Commemorative Air Force— along with an AH-1 Cobra attack helicopter from the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation will offer rides available for purchase.

Embry-Riddle and the City of Prescott are honored to welcome Lt. Col. (Ret.) Dave Hamilton as the guest of honor. Lt. Col. Hamilton is the last living Pathfinder pilot who flew on D-Day.

He will be joining the Wings Out West celebration upon his return from England and France where he attended ceremonies honoring the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion and its veterans. Lt. Col. Hamilton has received four Air Medals, nine stars on his ETO campaign ribbon, two Presidential Unit Citations, Military Order of William from Holland, and was awarded the French Legion of Honor Medal.

photo

Pictured is a CAF B-17 Sentimental Journey airplane. The annual “Wings Out West” airshow is set for Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Prescott. (Richard Mitchell/Courtesy)

In recognition of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, a historic C-53 aircraft named “D-Day Doll” will fly and be on static display at this year’s show.

“We are so excited to once again partner with the City of Prescott and welcome our community to the Wings Out West Airshow,” said Embry-Riddle Chancellor Dr. Anette Karlsson. “We love being a part of this community and we really want our friends and neighbors to get to know us, our amazing students, our alumni and our world-class faculty and staff.”

Gates at Prescott Regional Airport will open to the public at 9 a.m., with the aerial demonstration taking place from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission and parking will be free. Limited parking will be available at Prescott Regional Airport.

Attendees should enter the airport at the Deep Well Ranch roundabout (Highway 89). There will be ample signage and personnel directing traffic to designated airport parking areas. Additional parking will be available at The Heights Church located off Larry Caldwell Drive (Highway 89A).

Shuttle service will be available to the event. For additional information about parking, including maps and more detailed airport information, go to www.PRCAirport.com.

“We are pleased to continue the Wings Out West partnership with Embry-Riddle for the third year in a row,” said Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli. “We truly appreciate this partnership in bringing a world class air show to the citizens of Prescott.”

Mengarelli added that 2019 has been another notable year for Prescott Regional Airport.

“The first year of essential air service with United Express, operated by SkyWest Airlines, we had over 26,000 enplanements (boardings), and over 53,000 total passengers,” he said. “We will be breaking ground soon on the new passenger terminal as well, and are expecting it to be operational by late Fall 2020.”

For additional information on Wings Out West performers, visit: http://prescott.erau.edu/octoberwest/wings-out-west-airshow/index.html.

Information provided by Embry-Riddle.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Wings Out West Airshow returns Oct. 6
Air show to recreate Ernest A. Love dogfight on Saturday
Embry-Riddle and City of Prescott team up to host airshow, tech fair, fly-in
Embry-Riddle, City of Prescott host airshow Oct. 7
Fun takes to the air at show

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries