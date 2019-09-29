Delaware school sorry for serving Roseanne anthem rendition
SEAFORD, Del. — “The Star-Spangled Banner” isn’t an unusual feature of high school pregame festivities, but Roseanne Barr’s screeching 1990s rendition surprised spectators at one Delaware volleyball game.
The News Journal of Wilmington reports the Seaford School District apologized Wednesday for the shock served at Seaford High School’s Tuesday game against Milford High.
A letter from Superintendent David Perrington says pregame proceedings will be improved to spike future occurrences and the lapse is being investigated. Officials didn’t immediately explain how Barr’s infamous version, performed before a San Diego Padres game, was set.
The letter says the district usually plays the national anthem before sports games as a way to honor the U.S. and its armed forces. It says the district will play the district-approved version in the future.
