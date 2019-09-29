OFFERS
Delaware school sorry for serving Roseanne anthem rendition

In this July 25, 1990, file photo, comedienne Roseanne Barr holds her fingers in her ears as she screams the National Anthem between games of the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds doubleheader in San Diego, Calif. A Delaware school district played a parody version of the national anthem before a volleyball match, surprising spectators with Barr’s screeching 1990s rendition. The News Journal of Wilmington reports the Seaford School District apologized Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, for the shock at its Tuesday game with Milford High. Superintendent David Perrington says pre-game proceedings will be improved. Officials didn’t say how Barr’s version, performed before a San Diego Padres game, came to be used. (AP Photo/Joan Fahrenthold, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 29, 2019 11:55 p.m.

SEAFORD, Del. — “The Star-Spangled Banner” isn’t an unusual feature of high school pregame festivities, but Roseanne Barr’s screeching 1990s rendition surprised spectators at one Delaware volleyball game.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the Seaford School District apologized Wednesday for the shock served at Seaford High School’s Tuesday game against Milford High.

A letter from Superintendent David Perrington says pregame proceedings will be improved to spike future occurrences and the lapse is being investigated. Officials didn’t immediately explain how Barr’s infamous version, performed before a San Diego Padres game, was set.

The letter says the district usually plays the national anthem before sports games as a way to honor the U.S. and its armed forces. It says the district will play the district-approved version in the future.

More like this story

HUSD Participates in the SOSAz Walk4Education Event
People don’t sing National Anthem anymore
HUSD Participates in the SOSAz Walk4Education Event
Kaepernick, 49ers teammate kneel during anthem Thursday
Anthem deserves respect

