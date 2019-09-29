Chino Valley's 6th Annual National Night Out, Oct. 1

Chino Valley's 6th Annual National Night Out takes place at Memory Park, W. Palomino Rd. in Chino Valley from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts and to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships.

This is a free event with free food and a free raffle. DJ Boom Bandit will provide music and visitors are encouraged to meet and converse with local police officers and participate in games and activities.

For more information visit the Chino Valley Police Department Facebook page.

