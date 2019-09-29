Chino Valley's 6th Annual National Night Out, Oct. 1
Chino Valley's 6th Annual National Night Out takes place at Memory Park, W. Palomino Rd. in Chino Valley from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts and to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships.
This is a free event with free food and a free raffle. DJ Boom Bandit will provide music and visitors are encouraged to meet and converse with local police officers and participate in games and activities.
For more information visit the Chino Valley Police Department Facebook page.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Abandoned building catches fire near downtown Prescott
- Update: Johnson Fire tops 200 acres; evacuations lifted
- 13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Obituary: Chief Master Sgt. Mitchell P. Quinn
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: