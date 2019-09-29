Authorities: Clerk forces suspected shoplifter to strip
SALEM, N.J. — Authorities say a store clerk at a New Jersey gas station pointed a gun at a suspected shoplifter and forced him to strip naked.
Amit Saraswat is charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and two weapons charges. It’s not known if he’s retained an attorney.
The counts against him stem from an incident that occurred Monday night at the station in Salem.
Surveillance video shows Saraswat pointing an Airsoft gun at the man and forcing him to strip naked. Police say the man left the store unharmed but later returned to grab his clothes after he realized the clerk didn’t have a real gun.
Authorities haven’t charged the man or determined if he stole anything from the store.
