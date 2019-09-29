Around the Bluhmin' Town: Welcome back cicadas!

The wait is over! After a long, 17-year slumber, buried underground, the cicadas have finally crawled out of their hiding places to have one big love-fest (or whatever insects do). Less than an inch long with red eyes, Brood VIII (as they are called) have arrived in the millions . . . yes maybe billions in a swath of about 400 miles in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Hey, these critters have been digging around in dirt and living off of tree roots for a very long time. They have been waiting patiently for the 17th year to roll around and bingo, they wiggle up top to see what is happening. It must be a shock to them, to see the light of day and so many of their friends.

We humans cannot really imagine being alive, but in a comatose state for seventeen years, only to wake up, have fun, have a whole lot of “ bug love” and then die in two weeks. If we think about it too long, it boggles the mind. Better to ask a minister about the purpose of life than try to figure it out alone, because the cycle of cicadas seems too baffling. Fortunately, the cicadas don’t carry diseases and are pretty harmless. Some people looking at their trees covered thick with them find it very disturbing, not to mention seeing thousands of their little empty exoskeletons scattered all over. Like miniature armor cast aside from some alien insect battle, they leave a trail behind.

Why are they so noisy? We have our own cicadas in our little corner of Arizona that can make quite a racket. Distant cousins, I suppose, of the eastern variety. To create their unique chorus, male cicadas contract tymbal membranes on their abdomens to produce sounds. Females (lacking tymbals) click and snap their wings. Hmm . . . seems like a whole lot of contracting, clicking and snapping is going on to make their deafening roar! One man said he has to use earplugs just to enjoy sitting on his porch.

So we live in a “buggy world,” as my youngest grandson points out. I think this means that all living creatures have a place and a purpose. Some of which remain mysterious. And thankfully, some of which are very distant. But as we listen to our western cicadas, with their amazing chorus, we must be reminded of a long and quiet slumber, a dazzling display of life emerging from the dirt we stand on, a constant clatter of “love” (bug love) which starts out as a whole lot of knee-knocking, tummy tucks, wing clapping and pure joy to be together. It’s like the Woodstock of the insect world! Great music, huge crowd and lots of . . . well, you get the picture.

See an insect? Be amazed. Celebrate little wings, beating hearts, long waits, true love, procreation and all things weird and wonderful. And for a few more blessed weeks, “love is in the air.”

