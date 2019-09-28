Prescott National Forest assumes command of Johnson Fire

The Prescott National Forest assumed command of the Johnson Fire Saturday morning at 6 a.m. Southwest Area Type 2 Incident Management Team 3 was highly successful in managing the fire and produced a solid plan for the forest; for any future wildfires that may occur in the area. Mario Orozco is the Type 4 Incident Commander for the Johnson Fire.



Fire activity has been minimal with no growth over the last few days. Higher relative humidity helped to assist firefighter’s efforts on the ground. Firefighters will continue to closely monitor the fire on the ground and utilize aerial resources as needed. The reduced complexity and low intensity of the fire warranted a reduction in resources as crews and equipment continue to de-mobilize.



Hazards faced by remaining fire crews include poor road access and hazardous trees known as “snags”. As fire moves through a heavily-wooded area many of the trees left behind are weakened by fire; combined with recent heavy rains and expected winds over the weekend; falling snags pose a real threat to crews working along ridge tops.

The fire is 75% contained and has burned approximately 166 acres. Crews near the fire perimeter will continue to mitigate hazards, extinguish hot spots, monitor and patrol the fire area.

Upper Wolf Creek Group Campground and all designated dispersed camping sites in the southern portion of the Prescott Basin re-opened Friday. Lower Wolf Creek Campground will remain closed for the season.

In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded when traveling along Forest Road 52 (Senator Highway) and Lower Wolf Creek to obey all traffic signs and use caution as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.



More information can be found at the Prescott NF Forest website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/

Information provided by Prescott National Forest