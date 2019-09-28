OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 28
Weather  67.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott National Forest assumes command of Johnson Fire

The Prescott National Forest assumed command of the Johnson Fire Saturday morning at 6 a.m.

The Prescott National Forest assumed command of the Johnson Fire Saturday morning at 6 a.m.

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 28, 2019 6:05 p.m.

The Prescott National Forest assumed command of the Johnson Fire Saturday morning at 6 a.m. Southwest Area Type 2 Incident Management Team 3 was highly successful in managing the fire and produced a solid plan for the forest; for any future wildfires that may occur in the area. Mario Orozco is the Type 4 Incident Commander for the Johnson Fire.

Fire activity has been minimal with no growth over the last few days. Higher relative humidity helped to assist firefighter’s efforts on the ground. Firefighters will continue to closely monitor the fire on the ground and utilize aerial resources as needed. The reduced complexity and low intensity of the fire warranted a reduction in resources as crews and equipment continue to de-mobilize.

Hazards faced by remaining fire crews include poor road access and hazardous trees known as “snags”. As fire moves through a heavily-wooded area many of the trees left behind are weakened by fire; combined with recent heavy rains and expected winds over the weekend; falling snags pose a real threat to crews working along ridge tops.

The fire is 75% contained and has burned approximately 166 acres. Crews near the fire perimeter will continue to mitigate hazards, extinguish hot spots, monitor and patrol the fire area.

Upper Wolf Creek Group Campground and all designated dispersed camping sites in the southern portion of the Prescott Basin re-opened Friday. Lower Wolf Creek Campground will remain closed for the season.

In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded when traveling along Forest Road 52 (Senator Highway) and Lower Wolf Creek to obey all traffic signs and use caution as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.

More information can be found at the Prescott NF Forest website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/

Information provided by Prescott National Forest

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Johnson Fire 46% contained
Crews securing perimeter of Johnson Fire
Update: Lookout Fire 60 percent contained
Update: Johnson Fire tops 200 acres; evacuations lifted
Rain does not stop Johnson Fire; challenges include heavy vegetation, mining area

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries