Photos & Video: Prescott Valley Hitmen in action Saturday

Tommy Dieu (00) of the Prescott Valley Hitmen majors team breaks through the team banner before their game against Bagdad on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School in Prescott Valley.

The Prescott Valley Hitmen youth football program has three Saturday’s left on the schedule, with a Oct. 5 set at Wickenburg High School.

The Hitmen, which has mighty mites, minors and majors age levels, head to Coconino High School in Flagstaff on Oct. 12 and wrap up the regular season at Camp Verde High School on Oct. 19.

The playoffs begin Oct. 26 with a site to be announced.