Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Sept. 29
Obituary: LeNelda Marsh Long

LeNelda Marsh Long

LeNelda Marsh Long

Originally Published: September 28, 2019 10:42 p.m.

LeNelda Marsh Long passed peacefully at Marley House, Prescott Arizona, on Sept. 20, 2019, at the age of 84.

She had been on Hospice Care for over 15 months, dealing with the ravages of leukemia. LeNelda, known to her friends as Lee, enjoyed a 60-year marriage, raising two daughters and numerous “grand dogs.”

Lee was an operating room nurse working in Nebraska, California, Florida, Colorado, and finally here at YRMC as she followed her husband’s career around the country. She loved to regale any and all with her “war stories” of high jinks in the operating room. Her passions, after raising her daughters, were sewing “wearable art,” singing with the Sweet Adelines, and traveling the seven continents.

Her parents, Wayne Marsh and Esther Rehn of Kearney, Nebraska, preceded her in death. She leaves behind Barry, her husband; daughters Kelly and Colleen; son-in-law Rod Burris; recently adopted dog Annie; and of course her grand dogs, Abbey and Remy.

Lee requested there be no public observance of her death and that her ashes be carried to Africa and scattered where the elephants play. She also requested that in lieu of flowers that a donation to Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab Utah, be considered.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign LeNelda’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

