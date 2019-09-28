OFFERS
Obituary: John Allan Welliver

John Allan Welliver

John Allan Welliver

Originally Published: September 28, 2019 10:35 p.m.

John Allan Welliver unexpectedly passed from this life to the next on July 9, 2019. He was born on May 21, 1947 in Akron, Ohio to Milford and Louise (Allan) Welliver and was the oldest of three children.

He attended the Tallmadge, Ohio schools and then served in the Ohio Army National Guard until 1972. After completion of his service, he moved to Woodland, California to escape the cold winters of Ohio. He also lived and worked for a time in Columbia, Missouri, then returned to southern California, when in 1986, he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree for National University in San Diego while working as a Manufacturing Engineer at Allied-Signal, later known as Bendix. He was also an entrepreneur and small business owner creating and operating Eastwood Machine Co., from 1980 until 2005.

In 2005, he married Lillian Parks of San Diego and together they made their home in Prescott Valley, Ariz. John then worked for Prescott Aerospace until he retired in 2009. His favorite hobby was his Classic Car, a ‘65 Chevelle Super Sport. It won many trophies and awards and was featured in the July, 2001 issue of Super Chevy Magazine.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Maryann. Survivors include his wife, Lillian, of Prescott Valley; a son, Paul of Aurora, Colo.; a sister, Bonnie and her husband, Chris Tokarcik of Mogadore, Ohio; three nieces, Emily Palmer and husband, Chad and their children, Claudia, Isabella and Liam, of Canton, Ohio, Marsha Langer and husband, Josh and their children, Samuel, Julia and Vivian of Garden Valley, Texas and Serena Mathews and husband, Mitchell and their children, Leighton and Merrick of Orlando, Fla. He is also survived by several cousins.

A private burial will take place at a later date in Tallmadge, Ohio. Sunrise Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.

