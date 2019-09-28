Obituary: James H. Sifford

James H. Sifford passed away on Aug. 29, 2019, in Prescott, Ariz., at the age of 92. James “ Jim” was born October 2, 1926 in Cardwell, Missouri.

He grew up on the family farm, but due to severe asthma moved, in 1956, to a drier climate in Arizona with his wife, Violet, and young son, Randy. Jim worked at a variety of jobs in Casa Grande, Kingman, Flagstaff and Winslow, finally ending up in Prescott where he eventually retired as manager of the Department of Economic Security.

After retirement Jim developed a skill for jewelry making, specializing in turquoise and silver.

He was well-known for his exquisitely turned bowls using a wide variety of wood. His work was well-known and admired by many people. Jim and Violet were among the founding members of Willow Hills Baptist Church in Prescott where they were active, faithful believers, serving for many years.

Jim was a kind and loving friend.

In later years he loved going to what he called “The Crown” (Burger King) for lunch as often as possible.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Violet; and is survived by his son, Randy; and two grandsons, Ryan and Shawn. Jim’s younger brother, Fred, resides in Arkansas. There are no services planned at this time.

