Obituary: Elneeta Kellman Timmons

Elneeta Kellman Timmons, 87, passed away September 2019 in Dewey, Ariz. Elneeta was born October 1931 in Webster, N.Y., to Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Kellman.

Elneeta relocated to Arizona in 1963. Her true love was her devoted husband of 50 years, Charles F. Timmons of Greece, N.Y., who passed in 2002. Elneeta was a loving mother of 11 children, 30-plus grandchildren, and more than 50 great-grandchildren.

She had a love of all creatures great and small, was an avid reader and loved to travel. She was a wonderful, loving, giving, strong woman whose legacy will continue to grow.

Funeral Mass at St. Germaine’s Church, 7997 E. Dana Dr., Prescott Valley, Ariz., on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Rosary and Visitation at Melcher Mortuary Mission Chapel, 6625 E. Main St., Mesa, Ariz., on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., to 7:00 p.m. Graveside Service at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1562 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa, Ariz., on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

