Obituary: Eleanor R. Bostwick
Eleanor R. Bostwick, of Prescott, Ariz., died peacefully in her sleep on September 5, 2019. She was born on December 3, 1918, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Margaret and Charles Rahn.
Eleanor was the youngest of five children and predeceased by siblings, George, Charles, Gladys, and Dorothy. Marriage to Donald Lloyd Bostwick in 1941 produced five offspring, Barbara (Bill) Kiger, Donald (Mary) Bostwick, Kirk (Donna) Bostwick, Richard (Paula) Bostwick, and Charles (Marci) Bostwick. Don died unexpectedly in 1960, leaving five children, ranging in age from 1-1/2 to 17 years, for Eleanor to raise. And so, she did, with a firm but loving hand, giving them all the tools to lead happy & successful lives. There are now 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grands.
In her early married years, Eleanor worked as a secretary, but when widowed she completed her degree in art education from Youngstown State University and worked as a fundraiser for the Youngstown Symphony.
In 1981, after all her children completed college, Eleanor moved to Prescott, Ariz. In 1992, she married Leonard Greenup (deceased in 1998). Eleanor continued to pursue her art, trying it all, drawing, painting, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry making, and weaving. Her focus became the fiber arts and layering many techniques with stitchery to make a spectacular collection of eight two-sided capes. This collection is now owned by the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Museum and displayed often. Over the years, Van Gogh’s Ear Gallery sold her work in Prescott.
Eleanor was fiercely independent and had a creative & inquisitive mind. She loved nature, a good conversation, and her large and supportive family.
One hundred years, a life well lived. A memorial service and gathering of friends and family will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 am at the United Methodist Church on Gurley Street in downtown Prescott.
Should friends desire, contributions may made to the Eleanor Bostwick Art Scholarship at Yavapai College by visiting www.yc.edu/Bostwick or by mail to Yavapai College Foundation, 1100 S. Sheldon St., Prescott, AZ 86301. Please write ‘Eleanor Bostwick’ in the memo line of the check.
Information provided by survivors.
