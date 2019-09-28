Obituary: Charles Conrad Diettrich

Charles Conrad Diettrich, Sr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at his home in Prescott, Arizona.

Born Dec. 28, 1940, to Karl and Wanda Diettrich, Charles grew up in Richland, Washington where his love of the outdoors began.

Charles is survived by his sister, Ora Jonasson (Diettrich); son Charles Conrad Diettrich, Jr.; daughter Lara Kathryn Diettrich-Teeple, Danielle Hegseth (Diettrich), Christi Williamson; and grandchildren Amanda, Cole and Mason Williamson; his dear friend, Judy Wesell; and best buddy, Boo the dog.

He had a particularly close relationship with his son, Charles, Jr., sharing road trips, backpacking and camping to hunt and fish, sporting events, playing golf and endless games of scrabble. In his early life Charles was a Boy Scout, earning the Silver Explorer Scout God and Country Award and was an Eagle Scout with a Bronze Palm. Charles graduated from Columbia High School in Richland, Washington, where he ran track and was on the wrestling team. He joined the Army Reserves, serving on active duty in 1958-1959 and was honorably discharged in 1969. Charles began his college career at the University of Washington and then transferred to Brigham Young University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in English Literature. He then went on to Willamette University and earned his Juris Doctorate degree in 1967. Charles began his legal career as a bailiff for Judge Hays at the Maricopa County Superior Court.

From there he became a Deputy Maricopa County Attorney where he was the supervisor of the Felony Trial Group and later became an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Criminal Division, in Phoenix. He concluded his public service as an Arizona Assistant Attorney General with the Organized Crime Task Force. Charles then went into private practice as a criminal defense attorney with a storied career that spanned 15 years. During his career Charles was also an Adjunct Professor in Criminal Justice at Washington State University Tri-Cities Campus. Following his active legal career Charles worked for Legal Aide, the Campaign for Legal Justice and supported the work of numerous criminal defense attorneys.

Charles loved all sports, especially golf, football and basketball. He passed as if it was scripted, in his favorite robe watching the Tour Golf Championships.

He was cremated and will be forever a part of the Grand Canyon, his most beloved place in all the world in a private gathering of family and friends.

Information provided by survivors.