OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Sept. 29
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Charles Conrad Diettrich

Charles Conrad Diettrich

Charles Conrad Diettrich

Originally Published: September 28, 2019 10:39 p.m.

Charles Conrad Diettrich, Sr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at his home in Prescott, Arizona.

Born Dec. 28, 1940, to Karl and Wanda Diettrich, Charles grew up in Richland, Washington where his love of the outdoors began.

Charles is survived by his sister, Ora Jonasson (Diettrich); son Charles Conrad Diettrich, Jr.; daughter Lara Kathryn Diettrich-Teeple, Danielle Hegseth (Diettrich), Christi Williamson; and grandchildren Amanda, Cole and Mason Williamson; his dear friend, Judy Wesell; and best buddy, Boo the dog.

He had a particularly close relationship with his son, Charles, Jr., sharing road trips, backpacking and camping to hunt and fish, sporting events, playing golf and endless games of scrabble. In his early life Charles was a Boy Scout, earning the Silver Explorer Scout God and Country Award and was an Eagle Scout with a Bronze Palm. Charles graduated from Columbia High School in Richland, Washington, where he ran track and was on the wrestling team. He joined the Army Reserves, serving on active duty in 1958-1959 and was honorably discharged in 1969. Charles began his college career at the University of Washington and then transferred to Brigham Young University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in English Literature. He then went on to Willamette University and earned his Juris Doctorate degree in 1967. Charles began his legal career as a bailiff for Judge Hays at the Maricopa County Superior Court.

From there he became a Deputy Maricopa County Attorney where he was the supervisor of the Felony Trial Group and later became an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Criminal Division, in Phoenix. He concluded his public service as an Arizona Assistant Attorney General with the Organized Crime Task Force. Charles then went into private practice as a criminal defense attorney with a storied career that spanned 15 years. During his career Charles was also an Adjunct Professor in Criminal Justice at Washington State University Tri-Cities Campus. Following his active legal career Charles worked for Legal Aide, the Campaign for Legal Justice and supported the work of numerous criminal defense attorneys.

Charles loved all sports, especially golf, football and basketball. He passed as if it was scripted, in his favorite robe watching the Tour Golf Championships.

He was cremated and will be forever a part of the Grand Canyon, his most beloved place in all the world in a private gathering of family and friends.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Charles “Murray” Horsley, Jr.
Obituary: Charles Gerard “Chuck” Elliott
Obituary: Jack W. Smith
Obituary: Angelo Manera Jr.
Obituary: Douglas J. Wall

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries