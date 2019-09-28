Local Sports in Brief: Chino Valley Little League general meeting, board election set for Oct. 1

Mark your calendar for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, for the Chino Valley Little League general meeting at the Chino Valley Senior Center. This is an annual general meeting and board election for the 2020 season. Everyone is welcome. Those interested do not need to be on the board to attend. Please come and support Chino Valley Little League. For more information, or if interested in serving on the board, please fill out the attached application and email to chinovalleylittleleague@gmail.com.

Turquoise Circuit Finals returns Oct. 4-5 to Prescott Valley

The Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo is part of the circuit system devised by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. It is scheduled to take place at the Findlay Toyota Center and is a championship event, bringing the top rodeo athletes from this region to Prescott Valley, competing for approximately $175,000 in prize money, during an action-packed rodeo weekend. Every performance will include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Cowboys and cowgirls compete at approximately 20 rodeos across Arizona and New Mexico in hopes of earning a qualification spot at the TCFR and for the opportunity to vie for a chance to qualify into the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo, held in Kissimmee, FL each year. Tickets start at just $14. Tickets are available at the PVEC box office, online at findlaytoyotacenter.com/events or by calling 800-745-3000.

35th annual ‘Man Against Horse Race’ set for Oct. 5 on Mingus Mountain

The 35th annual Man Against Horse Race, which starts at a trailhead 3 miles off of Fain Road and Highway 89A in Prescott Valley, is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

Race director Ron Barrett said the 50-mile ultra-run and endurance ride at 6:30 a.m. will be followed in a staggered-start format by the 25-mile race at 7:30 a.m., the 12-mile run at 7:45 a.m., and the 12-mile trail ride at 9 a.m. For more information on the race and/or to register to compete, visit managainsthorse.net or call Barrett at 928-925-1930.

Skull Valley Polo Club Players Cup Tourney and Barbecue to be held on Oct. 5

The United States Polo Association will be hosting the 15th annual Skull Valley Polo Club Players Cup Tournament and Texas Barbecue on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Van Dickson Ranch (13125 Van Dickson Rd., Skull Valley). Play will begin at 1 p.m. while dinner will be held at 4 p.m. Dinner will be smoked tri-tip prepared by C. Paul Harris. Guests are encouraged to bring their chairs, hats and drinks but dogs will not be allowed. Proceeds will go to the Skull Valley Polo Club and the Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 7906. The tournament and dinner will be $45 per person and all checks are to be mailed to the Skull Valley Polo Club (P.O. Box 314, Skull Valley, Ariz., 86338) by Oct. 1. For more information, contact 928-442-3658 or carolyn@vandicksonranch.com.

Amateur tennis tournament Oct. 11-13 in Cottonwood

An amateur tennis tournament benefiting junior tennis development across northern Arizona will be played at Mingus and Sedona high schools Oct. 11-13. Event proceeds will be used to expand pathways for youth as young as 8 years old to learn and play tennis through adulthood in the Flagstaff, Prescott and Verde Valley areas. The event will feature three United States Tennis Association (USTA) sanctioned tournaments (adults, juniors and National Tennis Rating Program) played simultaneously. Players from ages 8 to 80 will have an event in which they can compete. The event will be played and directed by longtime Northern Arizona Tennis Association board members Larry Lineberry of Sedona and Scott Weber of Flagstaff. Lineberry is a master professional in the United States Professional Tennis Association and a 2017 inductee of the Southwest Tennis Hall of Fame. Weber is the founder and past president of the Flagstaff Tennis Association and is a certified tennis referee and recipient of the 2010 and 2017 USTA Southwest Grassroots Official of the Year. He is the head official of this event. To register for any of these tournaments, visit tennislink.usta.com/tournaments and enter tournament ID#: 750023619. For more information, call Lineberry at 928-300-5394 or email him at: lineberrytennis@gmail.com.