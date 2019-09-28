OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Sept. 29
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Editorial: Gas was $1.14 a gallon in 1991, but tax on it remains same today

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 28, 2019 9:36 p.m.

State lawmakers know Gov. Doug Ducey usually holds firm with his “find another way” stance when it comes to raising taxes.

Prescott residents saw this first hand last year when the Arizona Department of Transportation, among others, were forced to conjure up a plan to help pay for infrastructure, increasing vehicle fees by $32 in December 2018.

So when Rep. Noel Campbell, R-Prescott, called for a new law Thursday that would double the state’s 18-cent-a-gallon gasoline tax at a press conference promoting the widening of 23 miles along I-17 between Anthem and Sunset Point, fellow lawmakers likely cringed.

“You know what my feelings are about taxes,” Gov. Ducey told Capitol Media Services on Thursday.

Campbell, the head of the House of Transportation Committee, is crafting legislation to double the state’s gasoline tax, which hasn’t changed since 1991, and hopes to convince colleagues it’s the right thing to do for the future of Arizona roads.

“A tax dollar in 1991 is worth 47 cents today,” Campbell touted. The national average for a gallon of gas back then? $1.14.

The revenues from the current levy, about $750 million a year, are insufficient to meet the state’s growing needs. So a tax raise makes sense, right? After all, the state of Arizona is charged with not only building new roads, but maintaining existing highways.

In our December 2018 editorial, “New vehicle registration fee is tax in disguise,” the Courier editorial board called for lawmakers to raise the gas tax because it would be “fairer” to everyone.

“The highways and funding needs to support DPS and ADOT services should not fall only on residents who own cars,” the Courier editorial board wrote. “People from out of state cause expenses too, and they buy gas here.”

Exactly. Everyone using Arizona’s roads would pay to help keep them up, not just residents that live here.

Although many of our local Prescott residents would hate to pay more taxes, in the end, the legislation is what’s best for future travelers of our state roads.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Editorial: A tax by any other name still is a tax
Prescott lawmaker pushing plan to hike Arizona gas tax
Campbell’s bill to raise road funds advances
10 cents more per gallon of gas to fix roads
Campbell pushes for increase of gas tax

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries