Amazing Places: Lonely Copper Creek Cabin, by the Agua Fria National Monument

Copper Creek Cabin, outside. (Nigel Reynolds/Courtesy)

Copper Creek Cabin, outside. (Nigel Reynolds/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Nigel Reynolds, Courier Columnist
Originally Published: September 28, 2019 10:46 p.m.

photo

Copper Creek Cabin, interior (Nigel Reynolds/Courtesy)

Today we are going back to the Agua Fria National Monument (AFNM) – to Copper Creek Cabin. This isn’t the first time we’ve visited this NM and it won’t be the last – there are so many Amazing Places waiting to be discovered. The main AFNM entrance is east of I-17, south of where AZ 69 meets the interstate – it became a NM under president Clinton in 2001. Contact me for detailed directions to the cabin. A month ago I talked about sheep, and in doing some research I found out that this cabin was involved with sheep.

The first photo shows the cabin, a sturdy masonry building in the middle of nowhere. It was built just after World War I. It is actually on the Tonto National Forest (TNF), less than a mile east of the AFNM. When it was built that area used to be part of the Prescott National Forest. The cabin looks in good shape from the outside, but the inside is in a poor state of repair as you can see from the second photo. The ceiling is falling down and inconsiderate visitors have left their trash behind – don’t do that if you go. At one time, there was some thought of repairing the cabin and renting it out, but that is unlikely to happen now. The nearby outhouse (no photo) appears to be in better condition than the cabin!

This cabin was along one of the many sheep driveways from the lowlands to the highlands. The forest service would count the sheep and make a charge for the size of the flock. A large number of sheep would eat the grass down to the ground, and the vegetation needed time to recover before the next flock passed through. A short distance below the cabin is a windmill, next to Copper Creek, and a masonry tack shed that was for the rangers’ horses. The sheep must have been watered somewhere else as I didn’t see any troughs. The TNF stopped staffing the cabin around 1980.

When you drive to the cabin on Bloody Basin Road, you will pass Horseshoe Ranch, which is next to the Agua Fria River. The headwaters of this river are in our backyard – it rises about a mile north of the Point of Rocks in the Granite Dells! The Ranch dates back to the late 1800s. It was privately owned and mainly a cattle ranch, with its name coming from the U-shaped brand used to mark the cattle. In the 1940s it was purchased by an association of sheep ranchers, but later reverted to cattle. Arizona Fish and Game now own it, and the ranch and its buildings are used for public gatherings. The river is often dry but it occasionally floods very dangerously. In December 1978, both Interstate 17 bridges over the Agua Fria next to Black Canyon City were washed out after dark.

Five people died in two cars that drove into the river without realizing the southbound bridge had gone. Bloody Basin Road crosses the river on a concrete causeway a ¼ mile past the Ranch – don’t cross it if the river is flowing!

You may wonder how I know all this good stuff. Well, I had a number of useful connections before I started writing these article, but over the last two years I have expanded my network of contacts, often readers who e-mail me. For this article, a good friend, Bob C who lives in Phoenix, suggested I contact Shelley R, who is one of the friends of the AFNM. In turn, she told me about Mike H and Scott W who were more familiar with the Copper Creek Cabin. I also use the Internet, but personal contacts are usually better.

Nigel Reynolds was born in England and has lived in Arizona for 40 years, and in Prescott for over 20 years. “Exploring is in my blood,” he says. To see today’s or previous articles with the photos in color, go online to “dcourier.com” and enter “Amazing Places” in the search-bar at top right – you’ll need to be a subscriber.

