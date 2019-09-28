Accident on Glassford Hill Road delays traffic Saturday afternoon
Originally Published: September 28, 2019 5:39 p.m.
An accident at the intersection of Glassford Hill Road and Granville Parkway in Prescott Valley delayed traffic for nearly an hour Saturday afternoon.
The accident took place a little after noon in the northbound lane of Glassford Hill just shy of Highway 89A.
The Prescott Valley Police Department and the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority were on scene after the accident.
According to PVPD spokesperson Jerry Ferguson, two cars collided after making a turn at the light.
No injuries were reported and no one was transported via ambulance.
