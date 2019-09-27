A taste of teaching: High school students assist in other classrooms

Prescott High School senior Katie Kwiatowski can’t remember a day when she didn’t want to be a teacher.

So the chance to earn dual enrollment credits and a $1,300 college scholarship by spending time with third-grade elementary school children was something she knew she could not dismiss.

Through a pilot project with AmeriCorps, Katie and three other area high school students — a fellow Prescott High School senior Jack Woods and Northpoint Expeditionary Learning Academy seniors Tashi Genshock and Mackenzie Schutte — are working five days a week with students in classroom settings.

On one recent day, Katie was joined on a couch in the back of Kathy Bishop’s third grade class at Taylor Hicks Elementary by Connor Herring, who needed some guidance in writing an essay about rollerblading. With some coaching from Katie, Connor was able to flesh out his sentences so that they read like a story rather than random groups of words.

After working a few minutes with Connor, Katie found herself helping David Robinson with some vocabulary words. In the middle of that, she answered a classroom call to deliver a backpack to a student in a neighboring class.

“It’s overwhelming at times, but so rewarding,” Katie said of the experience.

Across the district at Granite Mountain, a fifth- and sixth-grade intermediate school, Jack Woods is assigned to Emma Gifford’s sixth-grade STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) class. He, too, does recess and lunch duty.

Unlike Katie, Jack isn’t exactly sure what he wants to study in college. But he appreciates the chance to earn dual credits and a scholarship by volunteering his time to students in his hometown.

“I had no idea what it was going to be like,” said Jack, who was one of six Prescott High students to apply for the 300-service-hour position that included a 20-hour civic leadership training program through Arizona Serve of Prescott College.

The course focused on nonprofit operations, leadership theories and workplace dynamics. All of the AmeriCorps members’ work is ultimately, about combating poverty through education.

Arizona Serve of Prescott College has engaged high school students before in Yavapai and Pima counties, but this is the first time it is offering dual enrollment as a high school and college credit, said the organization team Leader Annie Reifsnyder.

While Gifford was tasking students with a social media experiment, Jack stood off to the side. As soon as she was done, one of the boys, Michael Mercado, came over to Jack to reaffirm directions on the assignment. Jack said he typically makes the rounds as something of a “teachers’ assistant” to help students with their work or to answer questions.

“They’re pretty intrigued with him,” Gifford said of the welcome assistance.

Both Gifford and Bishop said they appreciate the opportunity to welcome high school students into their classrooms to get a close-up look, and maybe inspire future community service or careers.

“I’m really amazed AmeriCorps pulled this together for high school students,” said Northpoint Director Melissa Wagoner who is delighted to have two of her already community-active seniors working with the academy’s middle school students.

Through this pilot project, Wagoner said these students are “getting treated like the adults they are becoming.”

“How could I say no to such an amazing opportunity for these students?” Wagoner said.

At the PUSD Governing Board meeting last month, Assistant Superintendent Mardi Read and board members said they appreciate that this program might inspire a new generation of educators.

Bishop agrees.

“It’s wonderful,” said Bishop, who witnessed this project in action in one of her former schools. “It gives them (the AmeriCorps students) a real world view of what it means to be a teacher.”

Too often the first taste of education a student has is after they have already declared a major, and it might turn out the realities don’t match the anticipation, she said.

“If they can work with mentor teachers and gain confidence, they will be more successful teachers later on,” Bishop said.

So what do the students think? The most repeated adjective about them was that they are “cool.”

“I like him (Jack),” said sixth-grader Gunnar Parra. “He’s nice, and he’s fun.”

Arizona Serve is now accepting applications for AmeriCorps members throughout the Quad Cities. Visit the website to apply.

