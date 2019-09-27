Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash

Southbound Highway 89 is closed at the intersection of Pioneer Parkway due to a fatal vehicle crash.

A Ford pickup was reportedly travelling northbound on Pioneer Parkway when it was driven off the Pioneer Parkway overpass above Highway 89 at about 1:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, said Bart Graves, spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS).

Witnesses told AZDPS troopers that the truck was being driven erratically when it went into the median and through a cable barricade that splits between the intersection's two bridges, Graves said.

After dropping about 20 feet onto southbound Highway 89, the truck struck an SUV and ended up on its hood, Graves said.

The driver of the truck was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV - the only one in the vehcile - was transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the road will be closed for an extended period of time.

