Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
Truck reportedly drove off overpass
Updated as of Friday, September 27, 2019 3:30 PM
Southbound Highway 89 is closed at the intersection of Pioneer Parkway due to a fatal vehicle crash.
A Ford pickup was reportedly travelling northbound on Pioneer Parkway when it was driven off the Pioneer Parkway overpass above Highway 89 at about 1:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, said Bart Graves, spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS).
Witnesses told AZDPS troopers that the truck was being driven erratically when it went into the median and through a cable barricade that splits between the intersection's two bridges, Graves said.
After dropping about 20 feet onto southbound Highway 89, the truck struck an SUV and ended up on its hood, Graves said.
The driver of the truck was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV - the only one in the vehcile - was transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the road will be closed for an extended period of time.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Update: Man crossing Highway 69 hit by car, taken to Phoenix hospital via helicopter
- Abandoned building catches fire near downtown Prescott
- Update: Johnson Fire tops 200 acres; evacuations lifted
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
- ADOT: New traffic-signal tech trims minutes from daily commute between PV and Prescott
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: