OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 27
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
Truck reportedly drove off overpass

A red truck and silver compact SUV lie battered in the southbound lane of Highway 89 Friday afternoon, Sept. 27, 2019. The driver of the truck was declared dead at the scene. (Max Efrein/Courier)

A red truck and silver compact SUV lie battered in the southbound lane of Highway 89 Friday afternoon, Sept. 27, 2019. The driver of the truck was declared dead at the scene. (Max Efrein/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: September 27, 2019 3:01 p.m.

Updated as of Friday, September 27, 2019 3:30 PM

Southbound Highway 89 is closed at the intersection of Pioneer Parkway due to a fatal vehicle crash.

A Ford pickup was reportedly travelling northbound on Pioneer Parkway when it was driven off the Pioneer Parkway overpass above Highway 89 at about 1:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, said Bart Graves, spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS).

Witnesses told AZDPS troopers that the truck was being driven erratically when it went into the median and through a cable barricade that splits between the intersection's two bridges, Graves said.

After dropping about 20 feet onto southbound Highway 89, the truck struck an SUV and ended up on its hood, Graves said.

The driver of the truck was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV - the only one in the vehcile - was transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the road will be closed for an extended period of time.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Highway 69 lanes reopening after crash
5-year-old pinned in crash, flown to Phoenix
Monday night crash in Chino Valley caused by Jeep turning in front of semi
Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries