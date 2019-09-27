Prescott Highland Games & Celtic Fair, Sept. 28-29

The 2019 Prescott Highland Games & Celtic Fair will be held at Watson Lake, 3101 Watson Lake Rd. in Prescott from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29.

This event features shepherding dogs who herd geese, Scottish and Irish dancing, bagpipe competitions for bands and individuals, the children’s area, all kinds of vendors selling various Celtic-type things, food vendors, the athletic competitions, whiskey tasting and more.

Click here ticket prices. For a full schedule of athletic events and a full schedule of entertainment, visit www.prescottareacelticsociety.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.