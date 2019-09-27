OFFERS
Officials: Drone dropped cell phone and weed into jail yard

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 27, 2019 11:55 p.m.

CLEVELAND — Police in Ohio have released video they say shows an inmate collecting contraband dropped by drone over a county jail’s outdoor exercise yard.

Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County officials released the video Tuesday.

Related Video

Drone drops delivery to inmate

The security video shows an inmate in an outdoor area at Cuyahoga County Jail’s complex in Euclid (YOO’-klid) looking up at something off camera. He later attempts to catch an item falling above him. He misses and collects the item from the ground and walks out of view.

Authorities say the dropped parcel contained a cellphone and loose leaf marijuana.

The county sheriff’s office launched an investigation and has turned the case over to prosecutors.

