Obituary notice: Pat McCarty
Originally Published: September 27, 2019 7:11 p.m.
Pat McCarty (57), born February 28th, 1962, in Phoenix, Ariz., died September 23rd, 2019, in Flagstaff, Ariz. A Celebration of Pat’s Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October, 4th, 2019, at Heights Church, 2121 Larry Caldwell Dr., Prescott, Ariz.
