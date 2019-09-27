OFFERS
Obituary: Duane Keith Boyd

Originally Published: September 27, 2019 7:13 p.m.

The story of the life of Duane Keith Boyd began on March 19, 1960, when he was born to parents Ray and Jeri Boyd in San Antonio, Texas.

Duane was the middle son of three boys, with brothers Nick and Kevin on each side. Duane was raised across the States, as his father was in the military. After graduation from James I. O’Neill High School in Highland Falls, N.Y., Duane enlisted in the Army to serve his country at the age of 20. He served for 4 years before choosing to live in Chandler, Ariz., upon discharge with Honors.

Duane met his wife, Teri, in Mesa, Ariz. They were married on June 30th, 1984. They then lived in Mesa where they added two children to their home. Duane was very proud of being a father and he loved his children very deeply. Duane’s grandchildren, Onyx, 3, and Nas, 15 months, were his heart and joy and many of his happiest days were spent being “Papa” to them both. In 1997, Duane and Teri re-located to Prescott, Ariz., where they both worked as licensed opticians. Duane was very skilled in his profession, and his customers always walked out the door happy to have been in his care.

In his free time, Duane loved playing poker with friends, watching the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Tigers, going to the ocean, the occasional cigar and short glass of good whiskey. He was known for his quick smile, hearty laugh, and his wonderful sense of humor. Duane slipped the bonds of this earthly existence suddenly and unexpectedly on September 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Justin. Loved ones that will miss him very much are Teri, his wife of 35 years; his daughter, Shanel; and his two grandchildren.

Services to celebrate Duane’s life will be held on Saturday, October 5th, at 3:00 p.m., at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, Ariz. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home. View their website for more memorial information at: www.sunrisefuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.

